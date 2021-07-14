Belarus, Russia to Develop Joint Plan to Counter Western Sanctions - Minsk

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the governments of the two countries to develop a joint plan to counter Western sanctions, the press secretary of the Belarusian president, Natalya Eismont, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the governments of the two countries to develop a joint plan to counter Western sanctions, the press secretary of the Belarusian president, Natalya Eismont, said on Wednesday.

Lukashenko and Putin met in St. Petersburg earlier this week.

"The governments have been instructed to develop and adopt the same joint plan to counter the sanctions," Eismont said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.

She added that the presidents had also discussed the removal of the remaining barriers to the supply of Belarusian products, including in the field of public procurement.

"Belarusian banks will be supported by the necessary volumes of provided resources to carry out trade operations," Eismont said.

Belarus and Russia have completed work on union programs to harmonize tax legislation and cooperation in the customs sphere, she also said.