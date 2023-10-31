Open Menu

Bellingham Calls On England To 'quit Talking' And Deliver After Winning Kopa Trophy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Bellingham calls on England to 'quit talking' and deliver after winning Kopa Trophy

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham said he was targeting Euro 2024 glory with England after winning the Kopa Trophy for the best player of last season aged under 21 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to his Real career, a brace in Saturday's 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona taking him to 13 goals in his first 13 games for the Spanish giants.

But the Kopa Trophy rewards his performances last season. In his final campaign with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham scored 14 times in 42 games as they came second in the Bundesliga. He also helped England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I am really grateful to Dortmund for the opportunities they gave me over the years and especially last year, to be a leading player and someone who helped the team to win games," Bellingham told AFP and other media after collecting his prize.

"I think I took that responsibility on quite well and all said I think I had a good year so I am very happy."

He succeeds Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi as the winner of the trophy named after former Real Madrid and France star Raymond Kopa.

Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt are also former winners of the award, which is voted for by previous winners of the men's Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham also ranked 18th in the voting for this year's Ballon d'Or, recognised as the most prestigious individual prize in football.

Now settled in Spain, Bellingham is hoping for the kind of success with club and country this season that would make him a genuine contender to win the Ballon d'Or next year.

"The aim is to try to win everything with England and with Madrid," he said of his objectives for the months ahead.

"It is important that I try to give everything I have got at the moment towards that."

Of England's prospects at the upcoming European Championship in Germany, he added: "I am definitely confident, we are one of the favourites going into the tournament now and it is important that we quit the talking and finally perform in front of our fans."

Related Topics

Football World France Qatar Germany Paris Dortmund Barcelona Madrid Bellingham Spain Euro Turkish Lira Media All Best Real Madrid Borussia

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

2 hours ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

2 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

2 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

2 hours ago
 Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

2 hours ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

2 hours ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

3 hours ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

3 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

3 hours ago
 'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illega ..

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Bal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World