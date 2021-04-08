Benin troops fire tear gas to clear protesters in city of Save: AFP

Benin troops fired fear gas on Thursday to clear opposition protesters blockading a major road in the central city of Save, days before President Patrice Talon faces an election, an AFP correspondent at the scene said

Save, Benin, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Benin troops fired fear gas on Thursday to clear opposition protesters blockading a major road in the central city of Save, days before President Patrice Talon faces an election, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Talon is widely expected to win a second term in Sunday's election as critics say he has sidelined his opponents, but protests have erupted in opposition strongholds in the West African country since Monday.