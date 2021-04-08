UrduPoint.com
Benin Troops Fire Tear Gas To Clear Protesters In City Of Save: AFP

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Benin troops fired fear gas on Thursday to clear opposition protesters blockading a major road in the central city of Save, days before President Patrice Talon faces an election, an AFP correspondent at the scene said

Talon is widely expected to win a second term in Sunday's election as critics say he has sidelined his opponents, but protests have erupted in opposition strongholds in the West African country since Monday.

