UrduPoint.com

Biden Approval Rating At New Low After One Year In Office, Worse Than Trump's - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Biden Approval Rating at New Low After One Year in Office, Worse Than Trump's - Poll

A record 56% of Americans say they disapprove of Joe Biden's job performance as he enters his second year in office, which makes the incumbent president less popular than his predecessor four years ago, a new Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) A record 56% of Americans say they disapprove of Joe Biden's job performance as he enters his second year in office, which makes the incumbent president less popular than his predecessor four years ago, a new Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"Forty percent of voters approve of Biden's job performance, while 56 percent disapprove, record lows and highs, respectively, from nearly 50 Morning Consult/Politico surveys conducted since he took office," the statement said.

The 40% approval rating is the lowest support for Biden since he became president a year ago.

In January 2018, Donald Trump had a negative 45-50% approval rating. Yet Biden is performing sightly better than Trump when it comes to voters grading his handling of a range of issues during their first year.

"Among the average independent voter, Biden received better marks than Trump did four years ago on health care, climate change and foreign relations, but underperformed his predecessor on jobs and the economy," the statement added.

The poll was conducted online among 2,005 registered voters from January 15-16 and has a margin of error of 2%.

Related Topics

Trump Job January 2018 From Jobs

Recent Stories

Experience of Russia-Iran Cooperation in Syria Can ..

Experience of Russia-Iran Cooperation in Syria Can Be Applied in Other Areas - R ..

1 minute ago
 Putin at Meeting With Iranian President: Situation ..

Putin at Meeting With Iranian President: Situation in Afghanistan Raises Concern

1 minute ago
 Estonia to Buy Over 500 Anti-Armor Spike SR Missil ..

Estonia to Buy Over 500 Anti-Armor Spike SR Missiles for $45.2Mln - Official

1 minute ago
 Haleem demands scrutiny of police officers to unve ..

Haleem demands scrutiny of police officers to unveil black sheep

1 minute ago
 Top Dutch Officials to Visit Ukraine Soon - Report ..

Top Dutch Officials to Visit Ukraine Soon - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Two-day Japanese Calendar exhibition concludes at ..

Two-day Japanese Calendar exhibition concludes at Gandhara University

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.