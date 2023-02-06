Biden Continues to View US-China Relationship as 'Strategic Competition' - White House

US President Joe Biden continues to view the US-China relationship as "strategic competition" and dos not seek conflict with Beijing, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden continues to view the US-China relationship as "strategic competition" and dos not seek conflict with Beijing, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Nothing has changed about the President's view that this is a very important bilateral relationship... and that he continues to view this as a strategic completion," Kirby said. "We don't seek conflict with China."