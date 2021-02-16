Biden Enters Talks With Berlin to Decide on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Joe Biden administration is mulling whether to waive or impose sanctions on the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project as it enters talks with Berlin to discuss the pipeline's fate, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

The sides also discuss US "threats of sanctions against companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2," a German official told the newspaper.

The US reportedly has until Tuesday to come up with a list of companies it deems in violation of its laws meant to stop the project. The administration may either sanction them or waive sanctions under a national interest clause.

Earlier in February, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that the US signaled readiness to lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2 under certain conditions. The Biden administration reportedly offered a "shutdown mechanism" to stop Russian gas flowing if Moscow attempts to exert pressure on Ukraine by limiting gas transit via this country.

The German cabinet confirmed last week that it is in "closed" talks with the US over a threat of Nord Stream 2 sanctions as the pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, is more than 90 percent completed.