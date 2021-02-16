UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Enters Talks With Berlin To Decide On Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Reports

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Biden Enters Talks With Berlin to Decide on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Joe Biden administration is mulling whether to waive or impose sanctions on the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project as it enters talks with Berlin to discuss the pipeline's fate, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

The sides also discuss US "threats of sanctions against companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2," a German official told the newspaper.

The US reportedly has until Tuesday to come up with a list of companies it deems in violation of its laws meant to stop the project. The administration may either sanction them or waive sanctions under a national interest clause.

Earlier in February, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that the US signaled readiness to lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2 under certain conditions. The Biden administration reportedly offered a "shutdown mechanism" to stop Russian gas flowing if Moscow attempts to exert pressure on Ukraine by limiting gas transit via this country.

The German cabinet confirmed last week that it is in "closed" talks with the US over a threat of Nord Stream 2 sanctions as the pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, is more than 90 percent completed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Nord February May Gas Cabinet

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

13 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

37 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

41 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

48 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.