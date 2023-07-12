Open Menu

Biden, Erdogan Discuss Sweden's Accession To NATO, Support For Ukraine - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Biden, Erdogan Discuss Sweden's Accession to NATO, Support for Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on reaching an agreement with Sweden to allow the latter to join NATO, and also discussed during the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, support for Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden congratulated President Erdogan on the agreement he reached with Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to parliament for ratification," the White House said in a press release. "They also discussed regional issues of shared interest, including their enduring support for Ukraine and the importance of preserving stability in the Aegean.

"

The leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on defense and economic priorities, the release said.

The meeting between Biden and Erdogan took place on the sidelines of the annual NATO summit, which is taking place on July 11-12.

On Monday, NATO announced that Kristersson and Erdogan had agreed that Erdogan would transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to the Turkish parliament and work closely with lawmakers to ensure it is ratified.

Sweden had agreed to actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey's accession to the European Union, including modernizing the EU-Turkey Customs Union and liberalizing the visa regime.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Turkey Parliament White House European Union Vilnius Alliance Sweden Lithuania Tayyip Erdogan July Visa Agreement

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

3 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

3 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

3 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

3 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

3 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

3 hours ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

3 hours ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

3 hours ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

3 hours ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

3 hours ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

3 hours ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From World