Biden Expected To Discuss Nord Stream 2 Implications With German Leadership - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden Expected to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Implications With German Leadership - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden is expected to bring up the issue of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with German leadership during upcoming bilateral discussions, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"I expect Nord Stream 2 will come up in conversations with the Germans. Again, I don't want to negotiate publicly on this issue, they understand well our concerns, but we do want to talk to them about what the implications of this pipeline are for energy security in Europe and for Ukraine," Sullivan told reporters.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is designed to transfer natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea, has been a point of contention between US and German officials.

The US has remained consistent in its stance that the project threatens European energy independence, and gives Russia the ability to use energy as leverage.

Biden has received criticism on the homefront for his decision to waive sanctions against the company leading the project's construction, Nord Stream AG, and its CEO. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the administration inherited a nearly-complete pipeline, and must balance their desire to see the pipeline canceled with their desire to maintain a healthy relationship with Germany.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Nord Stream 2 is a purely economic project and any statements claiming otherwise do not correspond to reality.

