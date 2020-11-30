UrduPoint.com
Biden Has Options To Decide On Troops Level Reduction In Germany - Hutchinson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:56 PM

Biden Has Options to Decide on Troops Level Reduction in Germany - Hutchinson

The administration of presumed President-elect Joe Biden has several options to decide whether it is in the best interests of the United States to reduce the number if US troops in Germany, US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The administration of presumed President-elect Joe Biden has several options to decide whether it is in the best interests of the United States to reduce the number if US troops in Germany, US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Monday.

"Most certainly, options are left open for the incoming administration in January," Hutchison said. "I think that the way this has been put forward does leave the decisions for the next administration to determine what is in their best interest and in the interests of the United States, of course."

Hutchison said she believe it is important that the incoming administration has the ability to look at the plans that have been made with regard to troop levels in Germany and overall in Europe.

"I want say that the announcement about troops in Germany was also an announcement that all the troops that were there before would be in Europe," Hutchison said. "It's just whether or not they stay in Germany or whether they are moved to other places in certain instances.

So, it has been forward but it certainly will be open for another administration to look at where it is at the time that they take over."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said earlier in November that Berlin expects to expeditiously discuss the plans to withdraw a number of US troops from Germany with what is projected to be the new US president and his administration. Maas noted that the plans by the Trump administration to withdraw part of the US military contingent from Germany "will take time."

In July, then-US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the United States planned to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany. Most of those troops or 6,400 people were planned to return to the United States. The move would reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany to 24,000.

Hutchinson spoke ahead of the meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs planned for December 1-2.

