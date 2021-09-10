Biden Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination for All US Federal Govt. Employees - Order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The US government is imposing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for all employees of the US Federal government, President Joe Biden said in an Executive Order.

"I have determined that to promote the health and safety of the federal workforce and the efficiency of the civil service, it is necessary to require COVID-19 vaccination for all federal employees, subject to such exceptions as required by law," Biden said.

Each agency of the federal government shall implement a program to require COVID-19 vaccination for all of its employees, with exceptions only as required by law, Biden also said.

"It is essential that federal employees take all available steps to protect themselves and avoid spreading COVID-19 to their co-workers and members of the public. The CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has found that the best way to do so is to be vaccinated," Biden added.

Delta, the predominant coronavirus variant in the United States, is more contagious than other variants and therefore the nationwide public health emergency that was first introduced on January 31, 2020, remains in effect, Biden added.