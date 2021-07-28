Biden Intends to Nominate Career Diplomat Mark Gitenstein as US Envoy to EU - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden intends to nominate career diplomat Mark Gitenstein to the position United States ambassador to the European Union, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following nine individuals to serve in key roles... Mark Gitenstein, nominee for Representative of the United States of America to the European Union, with rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," the White House said in a notice.

Gitenstein served as US ambassador to Romania and had been engaged in different projects in Central and Eastern Europe, the notice said.

In addition, Biden seeks to nominate William Valdez for the position Under Secretary of Homeland Security, Laura Holgate as US Representative to the United Nations office in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as other nominees as ambassadors to the Central African Republic, Spain and Mozambique.