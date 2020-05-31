UrduPoint.com
Biden Leads Trump By 10 Points Ahead Of November Election - Poll

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump lags 10 percentage points behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of this November's presidential election, a poll published Sunday showed.

The ABC News/Washington Post survey was conducted by phone from May 25-28 among 1,001 English- and Spanish-speaking adults.

The poll found that Biden led Trump 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters.

This is an improvement on a 2 point lead the former vice president had in March.

The difference is scanter among voters who are both registered and certain to vote. Fifty-one percent of them said they favored Biden, compared to 46 percent who backed Trump.

The same poll found that 50 percent saw Trump as a strong leader and 43 percent said the same of Biden. Even with the national economy reeling from the impact of the outbreak, Trump's way of handling the economy was viewed positively by 52 percent of respondents.

