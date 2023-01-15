UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders Federal Aid To Storm-Affected Areas In California - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Biden Orders Federal Aid to Storm-Affected Areas in California - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden ordered to provide federal aid to the areas in California mostly affected by storms, floods and landslides that have been gripping the state since the end of 2022, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on December 27, 2022, and continuing," the White House said in a press release on Saturday.

According to the release, federal funding was made available for affected people in California's counties of Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz.

Earlier in the week, CNN reported that at least 18 people had died as a result of winter storms over the past two weeks, with thousands of people left without power.

