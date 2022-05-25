UrduPoint.com

Biden Planning Trip To Texas Following Uvalde Elementary School Shooting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:57 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) President Joe Biden is planning to visit Texas after the elementary school shooting in the city of Uvalde that resulted in the death of 21 persons, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The White House staff planning the visit are finalizing the details of the trip but are mindful not to distract from the ongoing response efforts, the report said, citing sources familiar with planning the trip.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday during a shooting at Robb Elementary school, alleged to have been carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Romas, who was shot dead by responding law enforcement officers.

All 21 of the victims at the school were killed inside the same classroom, Texas Department for Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Wednesday.

Romas also also shot his grandmother before making his way to the elementary school but did not kill her, Olivarez added.

Biden issued a proclamation following the shooting in which he ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and military facilities and vessels through May 28 in honor of the victims of the shooting.

