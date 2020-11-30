UrduPoint.com
Biden Post Election 'Favorability Rating' Rises 6 Points, as Trump Approval Drops - Poll

More than half of US adults (55 percent) view presumed President-elect Joe Biden favorably, a six point increase from just prior to the November 3 presidential election, a Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) More than half of US adults (55 percent) view presumed President-elect Joe Biden favorably, a six point increase from just prior to the November 3 presidential election, a Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

Over the same period, favorable views of President Donald Trump fell 3 points to 42 percent, a press release explaining the poll said.

"Biden's current rating is the highest it has been since February 2019, two months before he declared his candidacy for president, when it was 56 percent. Trump's latest favorability falls short of the highest of his presidency, 49 percent in April, during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic," the release said.

Biden owes his increased popularity to independents and Republicans, whose positive ratings of Biden grew from 48 percent to 55 percent and 6 percent to 12 percent, respectively. Democrats' nearly unanimous positive ratings remained constant, the release added.

Trump's lower post-election favorable rating is owed more to Republicans, whose approval of the president fell six points to 89 percent while it stayed essentially unchanged among independents and Democrats, according to the release.

