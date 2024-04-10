Biden Says Japanese Will Be First Non-American On Moon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) A Japanese person will be the first non-American to walk on the Moon, US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday during a state visit by Japan's prime minister.
US-Japan "ties stretch up to the Moon where two Japanese astronauts will join future American missions, and one will become the first non-American ever to land on the Moon," Biden said during a press conference.
The United States has set a goal of returning to the Moon for the first time since 1972.
Only 12 people have walked on the Moon, all of them Americans and all white men.
Under the Artemis program of NASA, the United States has also set a goal of sending a woman and a person of color to the Moon.
The Artemis II mission expected in late 2025 will fly around the Moon. The program's third mission -- scheduled for the end of 2026 but facing possible further delays -- intends to land humans on the lunar surface.
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From World
-
French athlete breaks world record after climbing Eiffel Tower12 minutes ago
-
Greece hails 'historic' EU asylum overhaul12 minutes ago
-
Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund Champions League starting line-ups12 minutes ago
-
Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona Champions League starting line-ups12 minutes ago
-
Three killed by Ukraine drone attack inside Russia: governor42 minutes ago
-
US announces tough tap water standards for 'forever chemicals'42 minutes ago
-
EU parliament adopts contentious asylum law reform2 hours ago
-
Hamas leader Haniyeh tells Al Jazeera three sons killed in Gaza strike3 hours ago
-
Kyiv scraps demobilisation clause in draft law, causing anger3 hours ago
-
Global warming will 'decimate' G20 economies without unity: UN climate head3 hours ago
-
Global warming will 'decimate' G20 economies without unity: UN climate head3 hours ago
-
Three killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv region3 hours ago