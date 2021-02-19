Biden Says Russia Seeks to Undermine 'European Project'

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russia seeks to undermine Transatlantic unity and pointed out that defending Ukraine's sovereignty remains a vital concern for the United States.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russia seeks to undermine Transatlantic unity and pointed out that defending Ukraine's sovereignty remains a vital concern for the United States.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin seeks to weaken the European project and the NATO alliance.

He wants to undermine the transatlantic unity and our resolve because it is so much easier for the Kremlin and bully individual states than it is to negotiate with a strong and closely united transatlantic community," Biden said in his address the Munich Security Conference.

"That's why standing up for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine remains a vital concern for Europe and the United States," he added.