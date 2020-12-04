WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told the CNN broadcaster in an interview that Donald Trump's possible decision to attend his inauguration would be important to demonstrate an end of the post-election chaos and completion of the peaceful transfer of power.

"[Trump's attendance will be] important in the sense that we are able to demonstrate the end of this chaos that he's created, that there is peaceful transfer of power with the competing parties standing there, shaking hands and moving on," Biden said, adding that such a move of Trump would not have any personal consequences for the president-elect.

"What I worry about ... more than the impact on the domestic politics, I really worry about the image we're presenting to the rest of the world," Biden added.