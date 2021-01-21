UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs Executive Orders To Halt Border Wall Construction, Terminate Muslim Travel Ban

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Biden Signs Executive Orders to Halt Border Wall Construction, Terminate Muslim Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) President Joe Biden has signed executive orders to halt the construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border and to terminate the so-called "Muslim travel ban" imposed by the Trump administration.

"I'm proud of today's executive actions," Biden said on Wednesday evening.

"I'm going to start by keeping the promises I made to the American people."

Trump had declared a national emergency on the southern border to divert funds for the construction of a border wall.

On January 2017, the Trump administration first introduced a ban prohibiting entry of foreign nationals from seven Muslim majority countries, although court challenges forced the administration to modify the ban multiple times.

Related Topics

Trump January Border 2017 Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

2 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

3 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

4 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

4 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

4 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.