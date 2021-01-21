Biden Signs Executive Orders To Halt Border Wall Construction, Terminate Muslim Travel Ban
Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) President Joe Biden has signed executive orders to halt the construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border and to terminate the so-called "Muslim travel ban" imposed by the Trump administration.
"I'm proud of today's executive actions," Biden said on Wednesday evening.
"I'm going to start by keeping the promises I made to the American people."
Trump had declared a national emergency on the southern border to divert funds for the construction of a border wall.
On January 2017, the Trump administration first introduced a ban prohibiting entry of foreign nationals from seven Muslim majority countries, although court challenges forced the administration to modify the ban multiple times.