Biden to appear in CNN 'town hall' in first presidential trip

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will fly to Wisconsin next week for a primetime CNN town hall meeting, his first work trip out of Washington since taking office.

The White House said Biden would go to Milwaukee on February 16. CNN announced that the question-and-answer session with ordinary Americans would take place at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Wednesday).

The White House did not immediately give details of the trip but CNN indicated that the town hall would cover Biden's main agenda of trying to stop the out-of-control coronavirus pandemic and "jumpstart a troubled economy."Biden, who has made adherence to rules on social distancing and cutting travel a hallmark of his presidency, has only left the Washington area once since being sworn in on January 20 -- a trip last weekend to his home in Delaware.