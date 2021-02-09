UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Appear In CNN 'town Hall' In First Presidential Trip

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:36 PM

Biden to appear in CNN 'town hall' in first presidential trip

President Joe Biden will fly to Wisconsin next week for a primetime CNN town hall meeting, his first work trip out of Washington since taking office

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will fly to Wisconsin next week for a primetime CNN town hall meeting, his first work trip out of Washington since taking office.

The White House said Biden would go to Milwaukee on February 16. CNN announced that the question-and-answer session with ordinary Americans would take place at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Wednesday).

The White House did not immediately give details of the trip but CNN indicated that the town hall would cover Biden's main agenda of trying to stop the out-of-control coronavirus pandemic and "jumpstart a troubled economy."Biden, who has made adherence to rules on social distancing and cutting travel a hallmark of his presidency, has only left the Washington area once since being sworn in on January 20 -- a trip last weekend to his home in Delaware.

Related Topics

Washington White House Milwaukee January February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Senate Panel Approves EPA Administrator Nominee ..

34 seconds ago

US Judge Extends Order Temporarily Blocking Biden' ..

35 seconds ago

Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi's party headquarter ..

37 seconds ago

Russia Open for Strategic Stability Talks With US, ..

40 seconds ago

Search operation for missing climbers suspended du ..

42 minutes ago

Zubaida Parveen appointed as SSP Patrolling Police ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.