Biden to Hold Virtual Meeting With Mexican President on April 29 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The presidents the United States and Mexico will hold a virtual meeting on April 29, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"On Friday, April 29, President Joe Biden will meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador virtually.

In this virtual event, the two leaders will discuss their vision for the Ninth Summit of the Americas and how North America can lead on priority initiatives for the region," Psaki said in a statement.

The two leaders will also discuss cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Central America, competitiveness and economic growth, security, energy, and economic cooperation, she added.