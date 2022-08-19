Biden to Host Summit in September to Counter Hate-Fueled Violence - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden will host the "United We Stand" summit in September to address hate-fueled violence, the White House said on Friday.

"On Thursday, September 15, President Biden will host at the White House the United We Stand Summit to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety, highlight the response of the Biden-Harris Administration and communities nationwide to these dangers, and put forward a shared vision for a more united America," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The event is due to bring together activists from across the US who are leading work in their communities to address hate and division.

"The summit will include a bipartisan group of Federal, state, and local officials, civil rights groups, faith and community leaders, technology and business leaders, law enforcement officials, former members of violent hate groups who now work to prevent violence, gun violence prevention leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures," she added.

The summit will feature a speech from Biden as well as inclusive, bipartisan panels and conversations on countering hate-fueled violence.