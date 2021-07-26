UrduPoint.com
Biden To Meet With Intelligence Representatives On Tuesday - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Biden to Meet With Intelligence Representatives on Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with representatives of the intelligence community on Tuesday, July 27, to discuss national security, the White House said.

"The President will visit the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he will address the Intelligence Community workforce and its leadership. The President will express his admiration for their work and underscore the importance for our national security of intelligence collection and analysis free from political interference," Biden's schedule for July 27 says.

In his inauguration speech, Biden promised to confront and defeat domestic terrorism. On January 6, protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from finalizing Biden's election victory.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters in January that one of the objectives of the Biden administration was to build up the National Security Council's (NSC) capability to focus on countering domestic violent extremism.

More Stories From World

