Biden to Visit New York 9/11 Memorial to Mark 20th Anniversary of Attacks - Politico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) President Joe Biden is expected to attend the 9/11 memorial in New York City to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks there, the Politico news site reported on Tuesday, citing four sources with knowledge of the matter.

The White House recently indicated to officials in New York that Biden plans to travel for the commemoration at the World Trade Center in the city, two of the sources said, Politico reported.

Officials were also considering possible stops at other locations hit in the 9/11 attacks - the Pentagon in Virginia and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania - although one said it may be logistically difficult for Biden to be in all three spots in a day.

US presidents have made it a custom to attend the annual memorial services at either the World Trade Center or the Virginia and Pennsylvania sites combined to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001.