Biden Urges Congress To Pass 'pivotal' Ukraine, Israel War Aid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 09:06 PM

President Joe Biden urged Republicans on Wednesday to drop opposition to a long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine and Israel, saying the US allies are in a "pivotal" moment of conflicts against Russia and Iran

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) President Joe Biden urged Republicans on Wednesday to drop opposition to a long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine and Israel, saying the US allies are in a "pivotal" moment of conflicts against Russia and Iran.

"While both countries can capably defend their own sovereignty, they depend on American assistance, including weaponry, to do it. And this is a pivotal moment," Biden wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

Biden's direct appeal came as Republicans in the House of Representatives continue to squabble over whether to back Ukraine, which is running out of ammunition as it fights for a third year against President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Billions of Dollars of aid -- already approved in the Senate, before being blocked in the House -- would also renew the US weapons flow to Israel which came under a massive drone attack by Iran over the weekend.

"It's a strong and sensible plan. It shouldn't be held hostage any longer by a small group of extreme Republican House members," Biden wrote.

