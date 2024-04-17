Biden Urges Congress To Pass 'pivotal' Ukraine, Israel War Aid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 09:06 PM
President Joe Biden urged Republicans on Wednesday to drop opposition to a long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine and Israel, saying the US allies are in a "pivotal" moment of conflicts against Russia and Iran
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) President Joe Biden urged Republicans on Wednesday to drop opposition to a long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine and Israel, saying the US allies are in a "pivotal" moment of conflicts against Russia and Iran.
"While both countries can capably defend their own sovereignty, they depend on American assistance, including weaponry, to do it. And this is a pivotal moment," Biden wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.
Biden's direct appeal came as Republicans in the House of Representatives continue to squabble over whether to back Ukraine, which is running out of ammunition as it fights for a third year against President Vladimir Putin's invasion.
Billions of Dollars of aid -- already approved in the Senate, before being blocked in the House -- would also renew the US weapons flow to Israel which came under a massive drone attack by Iran over the weekend.
"It's a strong and sensible plan. It shouldn't be held hostage any longer by a small group of extreme Republican House members," Biden wrote.
Recent Stories
Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta ..
Police officers directed to conduct investigations keeping punishment in mind
Iran rescues 21 Sri Lankan crew from sinking ship: media
High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces cigarette consumption
Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon
Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions
Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..
Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers
More Stories From World
-
Iran rescues 21 Sri Lankan crew from sinking ship: media7 minutes ago
-
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains59 minutes ago
-
Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival52 minutes ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 1749 minutes ago
-
EU must act quickly to catch up to US, warns report author52 minutes ago
-
UN appeals for $2.8 billion to help Palestinians enduring Israeli attacks55 minutes ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 1648 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing2 hours ago
-
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight2 hours ago
-
Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols2 hours ago
-
Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal2 hours ago
-
Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal2 hours ago