Biden Welcomes Saudi Opening Airspace to Aircraft Flying To/From Israel - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) President Joe Biden has welcomed Riyadh's decision to open Saudi airspace to civilian aircraft flying to and from Israel, the White House said after the president's talks with Saudi leaders in Jeddah.

"To date, civilian aircraft flying to and from Israel, with rare exceptions, could not fly over Saudi Arabia, leading to increased hours of flying time, significant expenses, and unnecessary impact on our climate. Today, President Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to expand overflight of Saudi Arabia for all civilian aircraft, including airlines flying to and from Israel, based on the principles of the Chicago Convention of 1944. This was an important step forward towards a more integrated middle East region, interconnected with the world," the release said on Friday.