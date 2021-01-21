(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) President Joe Biden's first telephone call with a foreign leader is scheduled on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing.

"His first call - foreign leader call - will be on Friday with Prime Minister Trudeau, I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada as well as his decision on the Keystone pipeline that we announced today," Psaki said.

Earlier, Trudeau in a statement said he was "disappointed" with Biden's decision to scrap the Keystone XL pipeline project. The pipeline was designed to take crude oil 1,700 miles from Canada's Alberta to the US state of Nebraska to join an existing pipeline.

Psaki added that there are currently no plans to announce a call between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said Biden's first foreign leader calls will be with US partners and allies.