Bird Flu Detected in 3rd Japanese Prefecture, Over 140,000 Chickens to Be Culled - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Some 146,000 chickens will be exterminated in the Japanese prefecture of Hyogo, which became the third region hit with this disease, Japan's media reported on Thursday.

The authorities have also introduced a quarantine for a 10-kilometer (over 6-mile) area, where the movement of chickens and eggs will be banned, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The highly pathogenic H5 flu was first detected at a bird farm in the prefecture of Kagawa, where nearly 4,000 chickens died between November 1 and 4. Since then, seven more outbreaks in this region have been detected, and the authorities ordered the extermination of hundreds of thousands of chickens.

On Wednesday, one more outbreak was detected in the Fukuoka Prefecture.