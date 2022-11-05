Blast Occurs at Ammunition Depot in Ukraine-Controlled Pokrovsk - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) An explosion has occurred at an ammunition depot in the Ukraine-controlled city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiisk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian media report.

The blast occurred late on Friday night, the Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua said, citing local authorities.

The residents of Pokrovsk, which is located around 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Donetsk, were asked not to leave their shelters.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.