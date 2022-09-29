UrduPoint.com

Blinken Congratulates American Elected To Head UN Telecoms Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Blinken Congratulates American Elected to Head UN Telecoms Union

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday congratulated American Doreen Bogdan-Martin on her election to lead the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a UN agency responsible for matters related to information and communication technologies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday congratulated American Doreen Bogdan-Martin on her election to lead the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a UN agency responsible for matters related to information and communication technologies.

Bogdan-Martin beat Russia's Rashid Ismailov in the election to head the ITU.

"I congratulate Doreen Bogdan-Martin on her historic election to serve as the next Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union," Blinken said in a statement. "The United States strongly supports the ITU's vision and looks forward to working with Ms.

Bogdan-Martin to close the digital divides, connect the 2.7 billion people who remain without reliable access to the internet, and chart a course for the ITU that expands cooperation among all relevant stakeholders."

Bogdan-Martin, as the first woman elected to the position, increases the body's inclusivity and representation, Blinken added.

The United States supported Bogdan-Martin's campaign as a reflection of the Biden administration's determination to ensure international organizations are run well, responsive to their members and accountable for their performance, Blinken also said.

