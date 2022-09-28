Blinken, Danish Minister Discuss Situation With Nord Stream Pipelines -US State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod discussed the situation with the Nord Stream pipelines, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod today about the apparent sabotage along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The United States remains united with our Allies and partners in our commitment to promoting European energy security," Price said.