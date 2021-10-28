UrduPoint.com

Blinken, French Counterpart Discuss Cooperation In Indo-Pacific, Sahel - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and joint effort to counter terrorism in the Sahel ahead of the Biden-Macron summit, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

"In advance of the upcoming meeting between President Biden and President Macron, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today. They discussed continuing to deepen our cooperation, including in the Indo-Pacific, and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting counterterrorism efforts and long-term stability in the Sahel," Price said in a press release.

The diplomats also discussed NATO and European security challenges and initiatives, the release added.

US President Joe Biden will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday during his trip to Italy for a G20 summit. Other bilateral meetings have yet to be confirmed by the White House.

