Blinken Hopes US, France, Germany To Re-Engage With Ukraine, Russia On Minsk Accords

Blinken Hopes US, France, Germany to Re-Engage With Ukraine, Russia on Minsk Accords

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope on Friday that the United States along with Germany and France could re-engage with Ukraine and Russia to implement the Minsk accords.

"My hope and expectation would be that we along with the French and Germans who have this so-called Normandy process could really reengage with Ukraine and with Russia to see if they will implement the steps they agreed to in the Minsk process," Blinken said.

