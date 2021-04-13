Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Libyan Unity, Ceasefire Implementation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio during a meeting in Washington discussed the importance of a full implementation of the ceasefire in Libya and political unity in the country, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister reaffirmed their support for the efforts of the Libyan people to restore unity to their country, hold national elections in December, and fully implement the ceasefire agreement," Price said on Monday.

In March, the Libyan parliament approved the composition of the 26-strong Government of National Unity (GNU) which is said to be free of those who served in the country's previous cabinets.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in the signing of a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim GNU that will be in charge until the national general election, scheduled for December 24.