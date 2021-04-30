Blinken Praises Algeria for Stabilizing Libya, Welcoming US Business - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call to his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum Thursday praised Algeria's role in stabilizing Libya, the Sahel as well as its willingness to attract American businesses, the State Department said.

"The Secretary expressed his appreciation for Algeria's role in fostering stability in the Sahel and Libya. The Secretary commended Algeria's economic and energy diversification efforts and its desire to attract more US businesses to Algeria," the statement said.

The State Department added that Blinken and Boukadoum discussed further strengthening of the bilateral relationship and explored opportunities for cooperation in promoting economic prosperity and regional stability in Africa.