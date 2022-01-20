Blinken Says Return to JCPOA Will Be Impossible If No Deal Done With Iran in Coming Days

It will be impossible to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) unless a deal is reached with Iran in the coming days, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"We are indeed at a decisive moment," Blinken said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart in Berlin.

"If a deal is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances which resumed after we withdrew from the agreement will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA."