Blinken to Lead Delegation to Mexico City for High-Level Talks on Security - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead a US delegation to Mexico City for high-level talks with Mexican officials about security matters of mutual concern, the White House said.

"On October 8, a US delegation, led by Secretary of State Blinken, will travel to Mexico City to take part in the first US-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue (HLSD), in recognition of the enduring partnership, mutual respect, and respect for sovereignty that compels us to face security challenges together," the White House said in a press release on Monday.

Blinken will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols and National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez, the release said.

The US delegation's trip to Mexico City will take place as tensions grow in the United States over the crisis with a record number of migrants crossing the country's border with Mexico. Some 15,000 asylum-seeking migrants, mostly from Haiti, were apprehended in Del Rio, Texas, last month. Overall, more than 1.5 million migrants have been apprehended on the US-Mexico border since October 2020.