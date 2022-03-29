UrduPoint.com

Bloomberg Suspends Financial Services In Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Bloomberg Suspends Financial Services in Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Bloomberg has suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus over Ukraine, barring the countries' users from accessing its financial services, the company said on Monday.

The ban will reportedly affect Bloomberg's financial products such as the terminal, data license, data feed and electronic trading platforms.

Bloomberg has also disabled trading functions for a range of Russian securities and is in the process of removing the country's bonds from fixed-income indexes.

The news website will not be affected by the suspension. The business news outlet said it would temporarily suspend the work of its journalists inside Russia after it launched a military operation in neighboring Ukraine on February 24.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Company Belarus February From

Recent Stories

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

2 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

2 hours ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

2 hours ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>