Bloomberg Suspends Financial Services in Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Bloomberg has suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus over Ukraine, barring the countries' users from accessing its financial services, the company said on Monday.

The ban will reportedly affect Bloomberg's financial products such as the terminal, data license, data feed and electronic trading platforms.

Bloomberg has also disabled trading functions for a range of Russian securities and is in the process of removing the country's bonds from fixed-income indexes.

The news website will not be affected by the suspension. The business news outlet said it would temporarily suspend the work of its journalists inside Russia after it launched a military operation in neighboring Ukraine on February 24.