Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing At Japan's Naha Airport - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:06 PM

Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing at Japan's Naha Airport - Reports

A passenger aircraft Boeing 777 owned by the Japan Airlines (JAL) company has made an emergency landing at the Japanese airport located in the northern city of Naha due to a malfunction in the plane's left engine, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) A passenger aircraft Boeing 777 owned by the Japan Airlines (JAL) company has made an emergency landing at the Japanese airport located in the northern city of Naha due to a malfunction in the plane's left engine, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the Japanese media, the aircraft left Naha Airport and headed to Tokyo Haneda Airport, but the crew had to disrupt the flight, as one of the plane's engines failed.

NHK added that the aircraft, which carried 178 passengers and 11 crew members, landed safely and no one was injured in the incident.

The Boeing 777 is a twin-engine passenger aircraft with a capacity of up to 368 passengers. The aircraft was designed by the US-based Boeing Company in 1993.

More Stories From World

