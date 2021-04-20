Boeing Extends Retirement Age For CEO Calhoun To Age 70
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:06 PM
Boeing announced Tuesday that it will lift the company's retirement age for David Calhoun to 70, enabling him to remain as chief executive through April 2028
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Boeing announced Tuesday that it will lift the company's retirement age for David Calhoun to 70, enabling him to remain as chief executive through April 2028.
Boeing, which has a standard 65-age retirement-age, cited Calhoun's progress in "building regulator and customer confidence" in enabling the 737 MAX to return to service following two fatal crashes that led to a lengthy grounding.
Boeing said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith, who is 54, would retire in July.