UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Plans To Resume Deliveries Of 737 MAX In December After FAA Certification

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:50 AM

Boeing Plans to Resume Deliveries of 737 MAX in December After FAA Certification

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Boeing plans to resume deliveries of the 737 MAX passenger airliner models to customers in December this year after certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the company said on Monday.

"It is possible that the resumption of MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December, after certification," the company's press release says.

The aircraft maker also noted that work was underway to verify staff training requirements, and that all related changes would be made before the resumption of commercial flights of the 737 MAX, which is scheduled for January 2020.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed in the sea off the coast of Indonesia, and half a year later, another aircraft of the same model crashed in Ethiopia. The two tragedies killed a total of 346 people. The investigation revealed that errors in the functioning of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System were the likely cause of the crashes.

In the wake of the two deadly accidents, aviation authorities and carriers around the world either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft, or closed their airspace to them, while the FAA banned this model.

Related Topics

World Company Same Indonesia Ethiopia January October December 2018 2020 All

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

1 hour ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

2 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

3 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.