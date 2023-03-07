Boeing to Start Production of MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopters for US Air Force - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Boeing will start production of MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters for the US Air Force, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Boeing (NYSE: BA) will begin production on the first 13 MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters, following the award of a $285 million U.S. Air Force contract for aircraft, sustainment and support services," the statement read.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2024, it added.

The new helicopter will replace the UH-1N Huey. It will enhance missile security "for decades," according to the statement.

"Advancing the program from testing and evaluation to production is a major step toward entering the MH-139 into service and providing the U.

S. Air Force with additional missile security for decades," Boeing's MH-139 program director, Azeem Khan, said.

The MH-139A's enhanced capabilities allow it to accomplish missions more quickly, quietly and efficiently, the statement said.

Boeing will work on the project in cooperation with Leonardo, the prime contractor. Leonardo will produce the helicopter at its plant in northeast Philadelphia, while Boeing is responsible for military equipment procurement and installation, the statement added.