Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

PUERTO IGUAZU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Bolivian President Luis Arce has told Sputnik that he expects his country to join Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, with the help of Brazil.

Brazil took over the group's temporary presidency for the next six months during the summit in Argentina on Tuesday. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told the gathering that he would work with Brazil's Congress to approve Bolivia's accession.

"We are very happy with the statement made by Comrade Lula, who promised to make every effort at the Brazilian parliament, since all that is needed for Bolivia to join Mercosur is its approval," Arce said.

The Bolivian leader said that accession to Mercosur, which groups Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, would open up a large market full of commercial opportunities. Mercosur accounts for more than 75% of South America's gross domestic product.