Bolivia Inks Deal With AstraZeneca To Secure 5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Bolivia on Wednesday signed an agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and its partner Serum Institute of India to import five million COVID-19 vaccine doses, President Luis Arce said.

"Together with this vaccine ...

with the COVAX mechanism and procurement of a Russian vaccine we will achieve vaccination of 100 percent of the country's population," Arce said during the signing of the contract which was broadcast live on Facebook.

The first shipment of one million doses is expected to arrive in April.

At the same time, the president said that Russia's Sputnik V will be used in the first stage of the vaccination campaign.

Bolivia signed a deal with Russia to secure 5.2 million doses of Sputnik V in late December. The first batch of 1.7 million Sputnik V doses will arrive in Bolivia in March, followed by two more shipments in April and May.

