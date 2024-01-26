Bolivian Inmates Pass The Time, Earn Money Building Miniature Cars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:50 AM
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In a prison in La Paz, inmate Julio Mamani beats a metal sheet from which he is building a tiny truck his wife will try and sell at a craft fair.
She will take it to the La Alasita market, where Bolivians flock once a year to buy scaled-down model vehicles, houses and other items that according to the Aymara Indigenous belief will one day bring them the same items, but in real life.
The tradition has proved a boon for prisoners like 59-year-old Mamani who sell their creations for between $10 and $30 apiece.
Mamani spoke with AFP from a cell that serves as a kitchen and workshop where he makes miniatures with three other inmates of the overcrowded San Pedro prison.
Built in the 1990s for 400 inmates, San Pedro today houses about 3,800.
Mamani, who did not want to talk about the criminal accusations against him, said he had not been to court for a year despite the law limiting pre-trial detention to six months.
Only about a third of Bolivia's 24,824 prisoners have been convicted of a crime, according to the ombudsman's office, which estimates overcrowding at about 168 percent.
Despite his predicament, Mamani welcomes the chance to learn a new skill and earn some money for his family.
He made about 120 miniature cars and trucks for his first market a year ago, he said, mainly from old milk cans his wife brings on visits with the permission from the prison authority.
The Alasita craft fair, Bolivia's biggest, opened Wednesday for three weeks, as part of a festival honoring Ekeko, a deity of abundance.
David Lujan, serving a 12-year-sentence for a crime he declined to reveal, makes motorcycle replicas mainly out of wood at San Pedro, where he participated in carpentry classes.
"It helps to keep busy" and to "earn a bit of money," the 29-year-old told AFP. He intends to pursue the skill further once he is free.
"I like art and miniatures. I feel proud," he said.
Prison director Juan Carlos Limpias told AFP the inmates and their ingenuity were proof that "nothing is impossible."
"They are doing impossible things despite the limitations of overcrowding," he told AFP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From World
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars4 minutes ago
-
Biden lauds solid 2023 growth as reelection bid gains pace4 minutes ago
-
Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas14 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 close at records after solid US growth data14 minutes ago
-
Yellen touts Biden economic wins as 2024 campaign ramps up8 hours ago
-
Colombia seeks help with forest fires as smoke blankets capital8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Women's Champions League results9 hours ago
-
UN urges end to attacks on Gaza's civilians shelters after deadly Israeli strike killing 12 people9 hours ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash9 hours ago
-
UN urges end to attacks on Gaza's civilians shelters after deadly Israeli strike killing 12 people10 hours ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash10 hours ago
-
French court censures parts of controversial immigration law10 hours ago