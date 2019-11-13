UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Confirms Legitimacy Of Power Transfer To Anez

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Confirms Legitimacy of Power Transfer to Anez

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Bolivia's Plurinational Constitutional Tribunal has confirmed the lawfulness of Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez taking office as the country's interim president, despite the fact that lawmakers have not formalized the power transfer.

Anez declared herself interim president on Tuesday, at a special parliament meeting called to officially accept the resignation of Bolivia's President Evo Morales. However, lawmakers from the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Morales's populist left-wing party, which has a majority presence in Bolivia's Legislative Assembly, did not show up for the Tuesday session.

Thus the quorum necessary for the approval of the power transfer was not reached.

"Given that the inheritance of power occurs as a result of a request for resignation ... no legislative act or decision of Congress is required," Bolivia's constitutional court said on Tuesday.

Morales resigned on Sunday amid mass demonstrations against his victory in the October election.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Senate Parliament Bolivia October Congress Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

5 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

5 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

5 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

5 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

5 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.