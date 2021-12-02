UrduPoint.com

Both Russia, US Interested In Predictable Relations - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:44 PM

Both Russia and the United States are interested in stable and predictable relations, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Both Russia and the United States are interested in stable and predictable relations, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm.

the US diplomat pointed to the importance of having an opportunity to hold a frank conversation at this critical moment.

Blinken recalled that at the Geneva summit in June, US President Joe Biden said that stable and predictable relations between Washington and Moscow are important to the US.

