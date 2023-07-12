(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The authorities of the German Federal state of Brandenburg have labeled the youth wing of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party, Junge Alternative, as a right-wing extremist movement, the Focus newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"The Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution has downgraded its assessment and recognizes the AfD youth organization Junge Alternative as a right-wing extremist movement," the newspaper reported, citing Brandenburg Interior Minister Michael Stuebgen and the head of the state's domestic intelligence, Jorg Mueller.

In April, the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution labeled Junge Alternative a right-wing extremist movement nationwide. This assessment was later withdrawn due to a court case filed by the AfD. The youth organization is a project of the party and is accused of distributing materials that contravene Germany's "democratic order."