Brazil allows visa-free travel to 4 countries

(@imziishan)

Travelers from the U.S, Canada, Japan and Australia will no longer need a visa to visit Brazil

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Travelers from the U.S, Canada, Japan and Australia will no longer need a visa to visit Brazil.

The new rule effective from Monday will allow travelers from these countries to stay in Brazil for up to 90 days, with the possibility of extending their stay to up to 180 days.

The move by Brazil to participate in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Global Entry Program was announced by Brazilian President Jair Bolsanoro during his visit to the U.S. in March.

Brazilian laws have long allowed European visitors visa-free travel, and those from neighboring Latin American countries are able to do it freely so long as they can produce an identity card.

The U.S. and Brazil enjoy robust political and economic relations since the independence of Brazil from Portugal in 1822.

During Bolsonaro's March visit to Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump stated his support for Brazil's efforts to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a trade bloc of more than 30 nations.