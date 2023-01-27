Brazil Refused Germany's Request To Supply Ammunition For Leopard Tanks - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 11:51 PM
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has turned down a request from the German government to supply ammunition for Leopard tanks, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has turned down a request from the German government to supply ammunition for Leopard tanks, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.
Lula vetoed the supply of ammunition from Brazil for tanks in Ukraine to remain neutral and "not provoke the Russians," the publication said.