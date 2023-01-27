Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has turned down a request from the German government to supply ammunition for Leopard tanks, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has turned down a request from the German government to supply ammunition for Leopard tanks, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.

Lula vetoed the supply of ammunition from Brazil for tanks in Ukraine to remain neutral and "not provoke the Russians," the publication said.